Exynos 9825 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9825 (with Mali G76 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9825
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|132299
|-
|GPU
|173903
|-
|Memory
|84417
|-
|UX
|65501
|-
|Total score
|450354
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
754
Snapdragon 778G +3%
780
Multi-Core Score
2354
Snapdragon 778G +19%
2809
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9825 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8.5 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP12
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|-
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|943 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|31.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7325
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
