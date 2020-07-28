Exynos 990 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Supports 47% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.87 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2600 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Announced 7 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +20%
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
Dimensity 1000 Plus +12%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
532211
541841
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|11
|9
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
