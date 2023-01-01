Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1380 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1380

Exynos 990
VS
Exynos 1380
Exynos 990
Exynos 1380

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 638K vs 516K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 990
vs
Exynos 1380

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 990 +24%
638848
Exynos 1380
516969
CPU 164221 155921
GPU 231068 148262
Memory 114498 85150
UX 123112 126072
Total score 638848 516969
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +20%
943
Exynos 1380
783
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +5%
2746
Exynos 1380
2613
Image compression 147.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 50.9 words/s -
Machine learning 54.6 images/s -
Camera shooting 21.7 images/s -
HTML 5 2.61 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 836.4 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 990 +35%
3806
Exynos 1380
2820
Stability 59% 98%
Graphics test 22 FPS 16 FPS
Score 3806 2820

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 1380

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 192 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MP5
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 11 5
Shading units 176 -
FLOPS 1126 Gigaflops 608 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7350 Mbps Up to 3790 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 February 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9830 S5E8835
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Samsung Exynos 1380 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (70%)
6 (30%)
Total votes: 20

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
2. Samsung Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
3. Samsung Exynos 990 and Samsung Exynos 2100
4. Samsung Exynos 1380 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
5. Samsung Exynos 1380 and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
6. Samsung Exynos 1380 and Samsung Exynos 1280
7. Samsung Exynos 1380 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
8. Samsung Exynos 1380 and Google Tensor
9. Samsung Exynos 1380 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
10. Samsung Exynos 1380 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1380 and Exynos 990, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский