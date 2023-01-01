Exynos 990 vs Exynos 1380
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
64
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
60
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
66
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 638K vs 516K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|164221
|155921
|GPU
|231068
|148262
|Memory
|114498
|85150
|UX
|123112
|126072
|Total score
|638848
|516969
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 990 +20%
943
783
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 990 +5%
2746
2613
|Image compression
|147.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|50.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|54.6 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|21.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.61 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|836.4 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|59%
|98%
|Graphics test
|22 FPS
|16 FPS
|Score
|3806
|2820
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 1380
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|192 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|5
|Shading units
|176
|-
|FLOPS
|1126 Gigaflops
|608 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9830
|S5E8835
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
