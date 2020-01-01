Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 875 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 875

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Snapdragon 875
Snapdragon 875

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 531K
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990
944
Snapdragon 875 +19%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2757
Snapdragon 875 +37%
3789
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990
531911
Snapdragon 875 +27%
674481

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 875

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 660
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 11 -
Number of ALUs - 640
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 32 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X60
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Kirin 980 and Exynos 990
2. Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990
3. Exynos 9825 and Exynos 990
4. Snapdragon 855 Plus and Exynos 990
5. Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 875
6. A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 875

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish