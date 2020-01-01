Samsung Exynos 990
Samsung Exynos 990 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 24, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Exynos M5 at 2730 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2500 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
76
Gaming Performance
89
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
81
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
532211
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 990
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|527315
|2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
|522432
|3. Samsung Galaxy S20
|518148
|4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|518056
|5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|512934
|6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
|508577
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|Cores
|11
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
