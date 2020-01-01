Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 990: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 990

Samsung Exynos 990 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 24, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Exynos M5 at 2730 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2500 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
532211

Smartphones

Phones with Exynos 990AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra527315
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus522432
3. Samsung Galaxy S20518148
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20518056
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra512934
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE508577

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 990 SoC with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2730 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Cores 11
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 5500 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019
Class Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site

