Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 532K
- Performs 3% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +1%
955
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2777
Snapdragon 865 +25%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
532211
Snapdragon 865 +12%
598555
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|587 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
Cast your vote
285 (25.7%)
824 (74.3%)
Total votes: 1109
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 990
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Samsung Exynos 990
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865