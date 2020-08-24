Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 865 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 865

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 598K vs 532K
  • Performs 3% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2777
Snapdragon 865 +25%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990
532211
Snapdragon 865 +12%
598555

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 650
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 587 MHz
Cores 11 -
Number of ALUs - 512
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X55
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2019 December 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
Bob sheruncle 24 August 2020 23:51
When will Samsung treat UK citizens to Snapdragon processors for the same price? I won't buy a Samsung until they deliver Snapdragon in UK phones.
+28 Reply
Kaushik 16 September 2020 14:58
Agree.. Samsung makes fool of is giving an inferior Exynos chip at the same price of a Snapdragon version!! Not going to buy if they don't change this policy for UK and most of the Asian Countries.
+12 Reply
