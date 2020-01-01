Exynos 990 vs Exynos 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 332K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +37%
955
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +47%
2777
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +60%
532211
332752
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76MP5
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|11
|5
|Number of ALUs
|-
|80
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
