Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 980 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 980

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Exynos 980
Exynos 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 980 (Mali G76MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 332K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +37%
955
Exynos 980
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +47%
2777
Exynos 980
1883
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +60%
532211
Exynos 980
332752

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76MP5
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 11 5
Number of ALUs - 80
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2019 September 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Samsung Exynos 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
16 (84.2%)
3 (15.8%)
Total votes: 19

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 980 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish