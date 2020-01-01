Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Exynos 9825 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Exynos 9825

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Exynos 9825
Exynos 9825

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 9825 (Mali G76 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
  • Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 455K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +23%
955
Exynos 9825
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +16%
2777
Exynos 9825
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +17%
532211
Exynos 9825
455204

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Exynos 9825

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2730 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 11 12
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 943 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2400
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced October 2019 August 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Samsung Exynos 9825 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 9825 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
