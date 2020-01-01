Exynos 990 vs Exynos 9825
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Exynos 9825 (Mali G76 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
66
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.1 GB/s)
- Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 455K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +23%
955
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +16%
2777
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +17%
532211
455204
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.73 GHz – M4
2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A75
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2730 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|11
|12
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|943 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2400
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 150FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|August 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Samsung Exynos 9825 official site
Cast your vote
83 (55.7%)
66 (44.3%)
Total votes: 149
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Samsung Exynos 990
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Samsung Exynos 9820 and Exynos 9825
- Apple A12 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9825
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9825