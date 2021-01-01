Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Helio P60

Tiger T610
VS
Helio P60
Tiger T610
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio P60

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
n/a
Helio P60
168910
CPU - 68803
GPU - 23779
Memory - 24831
UX - 32378
Total score - 168910
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +27%
344
Helio P60
270
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Helio P60 +5%
1110
Image compression - 77.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 17.1 words/s
Machine learning - 12.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.57 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 419.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 February 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6771
Official page - Mediatek Helio P60 official site

