We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 188K vs 164K

SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio P70

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Helio P70 +15%
188687
CPU 51322 74666
GPU 51412 40391
Memory 31211 43943
UX 27269 36633
Total score 164305 188687
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +15%
341
Helio P70
297
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Helio P70 +31%
1380
Image compression - 82.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.45 words/s
Machine learning - 12.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.58 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 429.6 Krows/s

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 78.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - MediaTek Helio P70 official site

