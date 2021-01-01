Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 662

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 662
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 662

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (13.91 against 13 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 69810
GPU - 34159
Memory - 44417
UX - 33716
Total score - 176169
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +10%
344
Snapdragon 662
314
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 662 +30%
1369
Image compression - 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.7 words/s
Machine learning - 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 505.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 96
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2019 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM615
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
16 (69.6%)
7 (30.4%)
Total votes: 23

Related Comparisons

1. Helio P60 or Tiger T610
2. Helio G85 or Tiger T610
3. Helio G70 or Tiger T610
4. Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 662
5. Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 662
6. Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 662
7. Helio G90T or Snapdragon 662
8. Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 662

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 662 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish