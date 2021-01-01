Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 670 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 670

Tiger T610
VS
Snapdragon 670
Tiger T610
Snapdragon 670

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 164K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Snapdragon 670

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
164305
Snapdragon 670 +7%
175051
CPU 51322 65419
GPU 51412 50880
Memory 31211 38630
UX 27269 40866
Total score 164305 175051
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1057
Snapdragon 670 +25%
1317
Image compression - 77.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 9.44 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.5 words/s
Machine learning - 20.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.32 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 386.2 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Adreno 615
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 614 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 August 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM670
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
3. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs Mediatek Helio P60
4. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
5. Unisoc Tiger T610 vs MediaTek Helio G85
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 730
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 730G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 765G
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 845
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 vs Snapdragon 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 670 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish