Tiger T610 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 164K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51322
|65419
|GPU
|51412
|50880
|Memory
|31211
|38630
|UX
|27269
|40866
|Total score
|164305
|175051
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Snapdragon 670 +1%
343
Multi-Core Score
1057
Snapdragon 670 +25%
1317
|Image compression
|-
|77.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.44 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|20.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.32 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|386.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Snapdragon 670
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1