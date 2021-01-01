Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Unisoc SC9863A – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Unisoc SC9863A

Tiger T610
VS
Unisoc SC9863A
Tiger T610
Unisoc SC9863A

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 178K vs 122K
  • Announced 6-months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Unisoc SC9863A

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +46%
178379
Unisoc SC9863A
122422
CPU 68033 38316
GPU 33458 11742
Memory 35470 39056
UX 39886 32917
Total score 178379 122422
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +151%
349
Unisoc SC9863A
139
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +72%
1088
Unisoc SC9863A
633

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Unisoc SC9863A

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
TDP 10 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8322
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 November 2018
Class Low end Low end

