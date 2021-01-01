Tiger T610 vs Unisoc SC9863A
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 178K vs 122K
- Announced 6-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|38316
|GPU
|33458
|11742
|Memory
|35470
|39056
|UX
|39886
|32917
|Total score
|178379
|122422
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +151%
349
139
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +72%
1088
633
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Unisoc SC9863A
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8322
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|November 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
