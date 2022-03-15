Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T616 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T616
n/a
Helio G88
222002
CPU - 55769
GPU - 53666
Memory - 38040
UX - 76714
Total score - 222002
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T616 +3%
377
Helio G88
365
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T616 +10%
1388
Helio G88
1262
Image compression - 84.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.05 images/s
Speech recognition - 25.5 words/s
Machine learning - 19.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.74 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.43 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 422.95 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 721

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS - 62 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6769H
Official page - MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Crysty 15 March 2022 22:07
Unisoc t616 is much better and cheaper. It comes with a very good processor and mali g57 GPU, but this processor has one of the worst versions of the mali g57. It has only one execution unit. No such a big difference between mali g57 mp1 and mali g52 mc2.I prefer mali g57 because is based on Valhall architecture.
