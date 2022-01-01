Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Tiger T616: benchmarks and specs

Unisoc Tiger T616

Unisoc Tiger T616 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 1, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
32
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
59
NanoReview Score
43

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
377
Multi-Core Score
1388

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Tiger T616AnTuTu v9
1. Oppo Realme C35-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Tiger T616 SoC with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz
Execution units 1
Shading units 16
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021
Class Low end

Comments

