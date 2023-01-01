Tiger T616 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T616 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 228K
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69243
|103872
|GPU
|24857
|84760
|Memory
|72004
|85275
|UX
|64073
|100549
|Total score
|228983
|370787
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
377
Helio G99 +48%
558
Multi-Core Score
1382
Helio G99 +31%
1816
|Image compression
|-
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|8 FPS
|Score
|471
|1362
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T616 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
Cast your vote
2 (8.3%)
22 (91.7%)
Total votes: 24