Dimensity 8020 vs Dimensity 7030
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and Dimensity 7030 (Mali-G610 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 10 score – 761K vs 522K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7030
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|214468
|170700
|GPU
|211997
|78883
|Memory
|156087
|124940
|UX
|179138
|152333
|Total score
|761215
|522736
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8020 +6%
1112
1051
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8020 +46%
3651
2500
|Asset compression
|172.4 MB/sec
|122.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|101.2 pages/sec
|60.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|145.6 Mpixels/sec
|98.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|76.9 images/sec
|47.5 images/sec
|HDR
|125.8 Mpixels/sec
|78.5 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|11.7 images/sec
|7.61 images/sec
|Photo processing
|36.3 images/sec
|23.7 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.75 Mpixels/sec
|3.33 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|-
|Score
|4464
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8020 and Dimensity 7030
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|320 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|-
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Mali-G610 MP3
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|3
|Shading units
|64
|-
|Total shaders
|576
|-
|FLOPS
|979.2 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 570
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2023
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6891, MT6891Z_Z/CZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7030 official site
Cast your vote
103 (56.6%)
79 (43.4%)
Total votes: 182