MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

GPU: Mali-G610 MP4

Mali-G610 MP4 Cores: 8

8 Clock: 2800 MHz

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A715 at 2800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.