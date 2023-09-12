MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- GPU: Mali-G610 MP4
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2800 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A715 at 2800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.
Review
CPU Performance
51
Gaming Performance
55
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
63
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
760778
|CPU
|238522
|GPU
|182820
|Memory
|164843
|UX
|181525
|Total score
|760778
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1125
Multi-Core Score
2705
|Asset compression
|120.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|83.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|94.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|59.7 images/sec
|HDR
|81.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|7.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|25.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3143
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC with Mali-G610 MP4 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Execution units
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range