MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • GPU: Mali-G610 MP4
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2800 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A715 at 2800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
51
Gaming Performance
55
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
63

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
760778
CPU 238522
GPU 182820
Memory 164843
UX 181525
Total score 760778
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1125
Multi-Core Score
2705
Asset compression 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 59.7 images/sec
HDR 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3143
Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC with Mali-G610 MP4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen
Execution units 4
Vulkan version 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023
Class Mid range

