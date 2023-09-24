Dimensity 7200 Ultra vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (with Mali-G610 MP4 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- Announced 7-months later
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 711K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|238522
|243264
|GPU
|182820
|178796
|Memory
|164843
|130142
|UX
|181525
|160908
|Total score
|760778
|711696
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1125
Dimensity 7200 +5%
1176
Multi-Core Score
2705
2632
|Asset compression
|120.2 MB/sec
|128.5 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|83.7 pages/sec
|71.5 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|94.9 Mpixels/sec
|89.4 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|59.7 images/sec
|53.7 images/sec
|HDR
|81.9 Mpixels/sec
|79 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|7.8 images/sec
|8.71 images/sec
|Photo processing
|25.1 images/sec
|23.2 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
|3.33 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|24 FPS
|Score
|-
|4168
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|-
|1130 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6886
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
