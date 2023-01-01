Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra – what's better?

Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra

Dimensity 8200
VS
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Dimensity 8200
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MP6 graphics) and 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 10 score – 888K vs 760K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8200
vs
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 271831 238522
GPU 237879 182820
Memory 158281 164843
UX 225066 181525
Total score 888266 760778
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 172.8 MB/sec 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 108 pages/sec 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 140.4 Mpixels/sec 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 86.2 images/sec 59.7 images/sec
HDR 118.4 Mpixels/sec 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 14.7 images/sec 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 34.4 images/sec 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.63 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Score 5676 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP6 Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Valhall 3rd gen
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 6 4
FLOPS 1442 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2022 September 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6896Z -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Dimensity 8200, or ask any questions
