Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MP6 graphics) and 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 10 score – 888K vs 760K
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- Announced 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|271831
|238522
|GPU
|237879
|182820
|Memory
|158281
|164843
|UX
|225066
|181525
|Total score
|888266
|760778
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +8%
1218
1125
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +43%
3868
2705
|Asset compression
|172.8 MB/sec
|120.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|108 pages/sec
|83.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|140.4 Mpixels/sec
|94.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|86.2 images/sec
|59.7 images/sec
|HDR
|118.4 Mpixels/sec
|81.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|14.7 images/sec
|7.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|34.4 images/sec
|25.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.63 Mpixels/sec
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|95%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Score
|5676
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MP6
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Valhall 3rd gen
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|6
|4
|FLOPS
|1442 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6896Z
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
|-
