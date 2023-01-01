Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra – what's better?

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 22 GB/s)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 574K
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 7200 Ultra

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 174760 238522
GPU 138731 182820
Memory 144348 164843
UX 120879 181525
Total score 574279 760778
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 150.2 MB/sec 120.2 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 65.8 pages/sec 83.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 91.8 Mpixels/sec 94.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 53 images/sec 59.7 images/sec
HDR 90.3 Mpixels/sec 81.9 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.69 images/sec 7.8 images/sec
Photo processing 23.2 images/sec 25.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.13 Mpixels/sec 3.26 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Score 2367 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 5 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Mali-G610 MP4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3rd gen
Execution units - 4
Vulkan version - 1.3
OpenCL version - 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2022 September 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, or ask any questions
