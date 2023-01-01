Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 Ultra
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (Mali-G610 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 22 GB/s)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 574K
- Announced 1-year later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|174760
|238522
|GPU
|138731
|182820
|Memory
|144348
|164843
|UX
|120879
|181525
|Total score
|574279
|760778
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7200 Ultra +20%
1125
Multi-Core Score
2744
2705
|Asset compression
|150.2 MB/sec
|120.2 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|65.8 pages/sec
|83.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|91.8 Mpixels/sec
|94.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|53 images/sec
|59.7 images/sec
|HDR
|90.3 Mpixels/sec
|81.9 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.69 images/sec
|7.8 images/sec
|Photo processing
|23.2 images/sec
|25.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.13 Mpixels/sec
|3.26 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Score
|2367
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 710
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3rd gen
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|22 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site
|-
