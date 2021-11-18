Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 9000: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 18, 2021, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 3050 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2850 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
98
Gaming Performance
92
Battery life
91
NanoReview Score
95

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 9000
999495
Total score 999495
Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 9000 SoC with Mali Mali-G710 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
L1 cache 1024 KB
L2 cache 3.5 MB
L3 cache 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali Mali-G710
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Execution units 10
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2021
Class Flagship
Model number MT6983
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Comparison with competitors

