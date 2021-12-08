Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
1007359
Dimensity 9000 +1%
1015677
CPU 228047 -
GPU 428067 -
Memory 175864 -
UX 171611 -
Total score 1007359 1015677
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 10
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Avatar
Tishan 08 December 2021 11:25
Snapdragon is the most powerful processor without 9000
0 Reply
Avatar
Kumar 07 December 2021 06:40
Nowadays, snapdragon has heating issues due to the chip supplier change. Let's wait for the throttle test and buy the better one
+7 Reply
Avatar
IRON S PRIME 05 December 2021 15:01
Energy Efficiency To Dimensity 9000 Ki Acchi Honi Chahiye Na🤔 Because Waha Par TSMC Ka Node Use Hua Hai.
+41 Reply
Avatar
Thoufeeq 05 December 2021 09:32
Better gaming performance in 8th gen 1
+14 Reply
