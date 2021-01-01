Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 9000
Snapdragon 870
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 870
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 681K
  • Supports 36% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 44 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870
681480
Dimensity 9000 +49%
1015677
CPU 189629 -
GPU 239863 -
Memory 105344 -
UX 142979 -
Total score 681480 1015677
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 1 KB 1024 KB
L2 cache 1.8 MB 3.5 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali Mali-G710
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 675 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC MT6983
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
11 (100%)
Total votes: 11

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 750G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 860
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Apple A15 Bionic
6. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
7. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Apple A15 Bionic
8. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
9. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish