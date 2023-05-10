MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus GPU: Immortalis-G715 MC11

Immortalis-G715 MC11 Cores: 8

8 Clock: 3350 MHz MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 10, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3350 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A715 at 3000 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus 1379974 CPU 298850 GPU 594203 Memory 263503 UX 212041 Total score 1379974

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score 1510 Multi-Core Score 5451

Phones with Dimensity 9200 Plus AnTuTu v9 1. Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro 1379974

Specifications Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC with Immortalis-G715 MC11 graphics

CPU Architecture 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3

3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 Frequency 3350 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A L2 cache 1 MB L3 cache 8 MB Process 4 nanometers Transistor count 17 billion TDP 8 W

Graphics GPU name Immortalis-G715 MC11 Architecture Valhall 3 Execution units 11 FLOPS 4736 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.3 OpenCL version 2.0 DirectX version 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X Memory frequency 4266 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690 Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 320MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem MediaTek T800 4G support LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC