MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • GPU: Immortalis-G715 MC11
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 3350 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 10, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3350 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A715 at 3000 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.
Review

CPU Performance
96
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
97

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
1379974
CPU 298850
GPU 594203
Memory 263503
UX 212041
Total score 1379974
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1510
Multi-Core Score
5451

Smartphones

Phones with Dimensity 9200 PlusAnTuTu v9
1. Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro1379974

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC with Immortalis-G715 MC11 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 3350 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion
TDP 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Immortalis-G715 MC11
Architecture Valhall 3
Execution units 11
FLOPS 4736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek T800
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site

Comments

