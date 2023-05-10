MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- GPU: Immortalis-G715 MC11
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 3350 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 10, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X3 at 3350 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A715 at 3000 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.
AnTuTu 9
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
1379974
|CPU
|298850
|GPU
|594203
|Memory
|263503
|UX
|212041
|Total score
|1379974
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1510
Multi-Core Score
5451
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|TDP
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Execution units
|11
|FLOPS
|4736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|68.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek T800
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site