Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9200 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Immortalis-G715 MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 64 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 1279K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 3200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|265523
|298850
|GPU
|579772
|594203
|Memory
|236450
|263503
|UX
|199190
|212041
|Total score
|1279927
|1367589
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1481
1495
Multi-Core Score
4933
5367
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|-
|Score
|12218
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|90 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|118 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|120 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
1116 x 2480
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
|TDP
|6.3 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|11
|FLOPS
|3481 Gigaflops
|4736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|64 Gbit/s
|68.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|MediaTek APU 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|MediaTek T800
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
Cast your vote
54 (26.7%)
148 (73.3%)
Total votes: 202