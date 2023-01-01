Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9200 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Immortalis-G715 MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 167% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 944K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 2910 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|249409
|298850
|GPU
|354940
|594203
|Memory
|176027
|263503
|UX
|165113
|212041
|Total score
|944625
|1367589
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1495
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 Plus +31%
5367
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|45 FPS
|-
|Score
|7618
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|3350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|17 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|580 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|11
|FLOPS
|1781 Gigaflops
|4736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|68.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|MediaTek T800
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site
Cast your vote
5 (35.7%)
9 (64.3%)
Total votes: 14