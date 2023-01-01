Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9200 Plus – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Immortalis-G715 MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Performs 2.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 167% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 944K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 2910 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 9200 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 249409 298850
GPU 354940 594203
Memory 176027 263503
UX 165113 212041
Total score 944625 1367589
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 45 FPS -
Score 7618 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2910 MHz 3350 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725 Immortalis-G715 MC11
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 580 MHz -
Execution units - 11
FLOPS 1781 Gigaflops 4736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 68.3 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X62 MediaTek T800
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 7900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 4200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 May 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7475-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site

