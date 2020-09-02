MediaTek Helio G95
MediaTek Helio G95 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 2, 2020, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2050 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
45
Gaming Performance
41
Battery life
54
NanoReview Score
48
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
302733
Smartphones
|Phones with Helio G95
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Oppo Realme 7
|297089
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
Comparison with competitors
