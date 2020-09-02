Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio G95: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio G95

MediaTek Helio G95 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on September 2, 2020, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2050 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
45
Gaming Performance
41
Battery life
54
NanoReview Score
48

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
302733

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio G95 SoC with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Cores 4
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

