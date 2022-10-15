Helio G99 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 344K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|96090
|GPU
|85043
|99154
|Memory
|84788
|54533
|UX
|101489
|97032
|Total score
|370493
|344865
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|98 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.93 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|500.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|8 FPS
|Score
|1229
|1350
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6785V/CD
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
