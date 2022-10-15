Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 344K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99 +7%
370493
Helio G95
344865
CPU 101532 96090
GPU 85043 99154
Memory 84788 54533
UX 101489 97032
Total score 370493 344865
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +8%
554
Helio G95
514
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +14%
1822
Helio G95
1597
Image compression - 98 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.5 words/s
Machine learning - 26.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 500.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1229
Helio G95 +10%
1350
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 8 FPS
Score 1229 1350

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2022 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6785V/CD
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
Avatar
Djp 15 October 2022 20:56
Yeah man, can't agree more, not even a single budget CPU support 4k hdr10+ playback other than g95, in snapdragons' side, start supporting hdr10+ on sd750g, which was not a budget chipset at launch. So in my opinion g95 is the best, they just need to implement it in 6 nm like g99, maybe we can expect a g100 5g with this configuration? which would be super nice. Trust me hdr videos do make a significant difference in media watching experience. And this phone while giving old displays without capable hardware to play her just shows they think the customers are just dummies. And it's just a shame to put oled displays on those phones.
+7 Reply
Avatar
@aliframadhanjayen 02 October 2022 08:37
G99 is a 765G competitor, which if u use the phone as a camera enthusiast it would be better than the Original G95 ISV... But for some gaming enthusiast people, I would like to recommend the G95 processor...
+3 Reply
Avatar
Freak 30 August 2022 12:52
What do people like about the G95 when the G99 is so much better?
+17 Reply
Avatar
User 21 September 2022 11:28
Cause here is incomplete info about g99 and it's gpu is also unknown and performance is lower than g96 when used in real life.
+7 Reply
Avatar
Djp 16 October 2022 10:30
User, what incomplete info?? its says mali g57 mc2 also on mediatek website shows same info?
+3 Reply
