We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 287K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 685
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 685
287964
Helio G95 +20%
346510
CPU - 92742
GPU - 99976
Memory - 57726
UX - 98195
Total score 287964 346510
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 685
374
Helio G95 +37%
512
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 96.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 31.1 words/s
Machine learning - 26.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.97 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 444.9 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Score - 1348

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2023 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM6225-AD MT6785V/CD
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

