Snapdragon 685 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 287K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|92742
|GPU
|-
|99976
|Memory
|-
|57726
|UX
|-
|98195
|Total score
|287964
|346510
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
374
Helio G95 +37%
512
Multi-Core Score
1600
1599
|Image compression
|-
|96.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|31.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.97 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|444.9 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Score
|-
|1348
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|MT6785V/CD
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
Cast your vote
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6