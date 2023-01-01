Snapdragon 685 vs Helio G95 VS Snapdragon 685 Helio G95 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm) Announced 2-years and 7-months later

Announced 2-years and 7-months later 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Helio G95 Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 287K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 685 287964 Helio G95 +20% 346510 CPU - 92742 GPU - 99976 Memory - 57726 UX - 98195 Total score 287964 346510 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 685 374 Helio G95 +37% 512 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 685 1600 Helio G95 1599 Image compression - 96.2 Mpixels/s Face detection - 14.6 images/s Speech recognition - 31.1 words/s Machine learning - 26.4 images/s Camera shooting - 13.8 images/s HTML 5 - 1.97 Mnodes/s SQLite - 444.9 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 685 n/a Helio G95 1348 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 8 FPS Score - 1348

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 27 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS

[High] Genshin Impact - 27 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Realme 7

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Helio G95

CPU Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2600 MHz 2050 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP - 5 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost GPU frequency - 900 MHz Execution units 2 4 Shading units 96 64 FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s - Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Da Vinci Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12 5G support No No Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info Announced March 2023 September 2020 Class Low end Mid range Model number SM6225-AD MT6785V/CD Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site