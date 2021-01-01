Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Helio G95

Snapdragon 695
VS
Helio G95
Snapdragon 695
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 332K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +19%
394205
Helio G95
332150
CPU - 95615
GPU - 85900
Memory - 54379
UX - 98554
Total score 394205 332150
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +6%
1694
Helio G95
1600
Image compression - 98 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.5 words/s
Machine learning - 26.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 500.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Score - 1350

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size - 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 MT6785V/CD
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
