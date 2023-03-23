Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- GPU: Adreno 610
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2800 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 23, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2800 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1900 MHz.
Review
CPU Performance
32
Gaming Performance
24
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
41
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
286309
|Total score
|286309
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
374
Multi-Core Score
1586
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 685 SoC with Adreno 610 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|96
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site