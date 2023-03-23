Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 685: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • GPU: Adreno 610
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2800 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 23, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2800 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1900 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Review

CPU Performance
32
Gaming Performance
24
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
41

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
286309
Total score 286309
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
374
Multi-Core Score
1586

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 685AnTuTu v9
1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G268173

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 685 SoC with Adreno 610 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 96
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11
4G support LTE Cat. 13
5G support No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023
Class Low end
Model number SM6225-AD
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
3. MediaTek Helio G99 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
4. MediaTek Helio G95 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
5. MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

EnglishРусский