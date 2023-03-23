Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 23, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A73 at 2800 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1900 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.