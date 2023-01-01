Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 287K vs 267K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|82218
|GPU
|-
|50002
|Memory
|-
|67147
|UX
|-
|69303
|Total score
|287964
|267428
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 685 +1%
374
371
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 685 +4%
1600
1544
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|442
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|1114 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|October 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
