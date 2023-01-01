Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 680 VS Snapdragon 685 Snapdragon 680 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Announced 1-year and 5-months later 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz) Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 287K vs 267K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 685 +8% 287964 Snapdragon 680 267428 CPU - 82218 GPU - 50002 Memory - 67147 UX - 69303 Total score 287964 267428 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 685 +1% 374 Snapdragon 680 371 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 685 +4% 1600 Snapdragon 680 1544

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 685 n/a Snapdragon 680 442 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Score - 442

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS

[Medium] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Low] Fortnite - 23 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS

[Medium] Genshin Impact - 26 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 680

CPU Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2600 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 610 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600 GPU frequency - 1114 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 96 96 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686 Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X11 X11 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13 5G support No No Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2023 October 2021 Class Low end Mid range Model number SM6225-AD SM6225 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site