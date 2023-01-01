Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 287K vs 267K
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 685 +8%
287964
Snapdragon 680
267428
CPU - 82218
GPU - 50002
Memory - 67147
UX - 69303
Total score 287964 267428
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 1114 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 96
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 October 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM6225-AD SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

