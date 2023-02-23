Samsung Exynos 1330
- GPU: Mali G68 MP2
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2400 MHz
Samsung Exynos 1330 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2023, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Samsung Exynos 1330
419071
|CPU
|135870
|GPU
|84351
|Memory
|79123
|UX
|116666
|Total score
|419071
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
747
Multi-Core Score
2507
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Exynos 1330 SoC with Mali G68 MP2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Execution units
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8535
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site