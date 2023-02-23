Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 1330: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 1330

  • GPU: Mali G68 MP2
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2400 MHz
Samsung Exynos 1330 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2023, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

Review

CPU Performance
49
Gaming Performance
26
Battery life
89
NanoReview Score
51

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
419071
CPU 135870
GPU 84351
Memory 79123
UX 116666
Total score 419071
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
747
Multi-Core Score
2507

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 1330AnTuTu v9
1. Samsung Galaxy M14421800

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 1330 SoC with Mali G68 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2
Architecture Valhal 2
Execution units 2
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2023
Class Mid range
Model number S5E8535
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site

