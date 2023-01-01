Exynos 1330 vs Exynos 1280 VS Exynos 1330 Exynos 1280 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330 Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1330 +2% 417439 Exynos 1280 408789 CPU 135870 121943 GPU 84351 113634 Memory 79123 69031 UX 116666 103890 Total score 417439 408789 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1330 747 Exynos 1280 747 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1330 +33% 2511 Exynos 1280 1885 Image compression - 116.6 Mpixels/s Face detection - 13.5 images/s Speech recognition - 33.1 words/s Machine learning - 29.3 images/s Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s HTML 5 - 1.97 Mnodes/s SQLite - 556.4 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1330 n/a Exynos 1280 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Exynos 1280

CPU Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A - Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G68 MP4 Architecture Valhal 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 1000 MHz Execution units 2 4 Shading units - 48 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info Announced February 2023 March 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number S5E8535 S5E8825 Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site