Exynos 1330 vs Exynos 1280
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
50
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Announced 11-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|121943
|GPU
|84351
|113634
|Memory
|79123
|69031
|UX
|116666
|103890
|Total score
|417439
|408789
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
747
747
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +33%
2511
1885
|Image compression
|-
|116.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|33.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.97 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|556.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Exynos 1280
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|-
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8535
|S5E8825
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
