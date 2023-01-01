Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Exynos 1280 – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Exynos 1280

Exynos 1330
VS
Exynos 1280
Exynos 1330
Exynos 1280

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Announced 11-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Exynos 1280

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330 +2%
417439
Exynos 1280
408789
CPU 135870 121943
GPU 84351 113634
Memory 79123 69031
UX 116666 103890
Total score 417439 408789
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +33%
2511
Exynos 1280
1885
Image compression - 116.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 33.1 words/s
Machine learning - 29.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.97 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 556.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Exynos 1280

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Mali-G68 MP4
Architecture Valhal 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units - 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2023 March 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8535 S5E8825
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1280 and Exynos 1330, or ask any questions
