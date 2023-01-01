Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 695 – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 695

Exynos 1330
VS
Snapdragon 695
Exynos 1330
Snapdragon 695

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 399K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Snapdragon 695

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330 +4%
417439
Snapdragon 695
399647
CPU 135870 123304
GPU 84351 99867
Memory 79123 62022
UX 116666 112392
Total score 417439 399647
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +24%
2511
Snapdragon 695
2023

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1201

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 66 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 19 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 695

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 619
Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 840 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 536 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8535 SM6375
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
24 (88.9%)
3 (11.1%)
Total votes: 27

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 1330 or Snapdragon 720G
2. Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 920
3. Exynos 1330 or Snapdragon 680
4. Exynos 1330 or Exynos 1380
5. Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 732G
6. Snapdragon 695 or Snapdragon 480
7. Snapdragon 695 or Dimensity 920
8. Snapdragon 695 or Helio G96
9. Snapdragon 695 or Exynos 1280
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 695 and Exynos 1330, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish