Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
26
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 270K
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|135870
|82218
|GPU
|84351
|50002
|Memory
|79123
|67147
|UX
|116666
|69303
|Total score
|417439
|270453
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +99%
747
375
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +61%
2511
1561
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|442
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G68 MP2
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Valhal 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|1114 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|-
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8535
|SM6225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1330 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
