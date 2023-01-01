Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

Exynos 1330 vs Snapdragon 680

Exynos 1330
VS
Snapdragon 680
Exynos 1330
Snapdragon 680

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1330 (with Mali G68 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1330
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 270K
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1330
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1330 +54%
417439
Snapdragon 680
270453
CPU 135870 82218
GPU 84351 50002
Memory 79123 67147
UX 116666 69303
Total score 417439 270453
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1330 +61%
2511
Snapdragon 680
1561

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 442

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1330 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G68 MP2 Adreno 610
Architecture Valhal 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 1114 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units - 96
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8535 SM6225
Official page Samsung Exynos 1330 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
10 (83.3%)
2 (16.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 695 or Exynos 1330
2. Dimensity 920 or Exynos 1330
3. Exynos 1280 or Exynos 1330
4. Helio G95 or Snapdragon 680
5. Dimensity 700 or Snapdragon 680
6. Dimensity 810 or Snapdragon 680
7. Helio G80 or Snapdragon 680
8. Helio G99 or Snapdragon 680
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 680 and Exynos 1330, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish