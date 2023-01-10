Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7600 or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 7600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1654 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +20%
1847
Ryzen 5 5600X
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +14%
13395
Ryzen 5 5600X
11770
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +24%
2031
Ryzen 5 5600X
1640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +15%
10136
Ryzen 5 5600X
8809
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 88 W -
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 7600?
