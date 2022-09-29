AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +31%
1941
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +29%
14331
11136
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3154
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19804
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7571
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Cezanne
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|24
Cast your vote
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7