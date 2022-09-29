AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 5600G VS AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 5600G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600G and 7600X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 5600G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released September 29, 2022 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raphael Cezanne Socket AM5 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 47x 39x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors 6.57 billions 10.7 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 105 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 5 7600X n/a Ryzen 5 5600G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 24