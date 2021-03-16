AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1420 vs 1112 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +21%
3024
2502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +23%
16670
13577
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +27%
1429
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +10%
5979
5433
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|448
|TMUs
|28
|28
|ROPs
|7
|7
|TGP
|10-45 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
