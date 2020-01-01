AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
411
Ryzen 5 3600 +17%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +11%
3988
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2449
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17738
Ryzen 5 3600 +1%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
Ryzen 5 3600 +20%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6944
Ryzen 5 3600 +6%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|329 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
28 (46.7%)
32 (53.3%)
Total votes: 60