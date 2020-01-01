Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 2700X or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 2700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X +11%
3988
Ryzen 5 3600
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X
2449
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X
17738
Ryzen 5 3600 +1%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X
1067
Ryzen 5 3600 +20%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700X
6944
Ryzen 5 3600 +6%
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 19, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price 329 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen+ Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 12 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 85°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 43.71 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
28 (46.7%)
32 (53.3%)
Total votes: 60

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 2700X?
EnglishРусский