AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1305 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G
1296
Ryzen 5 5600X +22%
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G +12%
8683
Ryzen 5 5600X
7757

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 37x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels - 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 5700G?
