AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2568
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17214
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1116
Ryzen 7 4800U +3%
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5590
Ryzen 7 4800U +15%
6445
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
