Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 5 7600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 5800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1633 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
1445
Ryzen 5 7600 +28%
1847
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +10%
14753
Ryzen 5 7600
13395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
1627
Ryzen 5 7600 +25%
2031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +14%
11583
Ryzen 5 7600
10136
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Vermeer) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
Socket AM4 AM5
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 88 W
Peak temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a
Ryzen 5 7600
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 9 5900X
3. Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 9 3900X
4. Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Core i5 13600K
5. Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 7800X
6. Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 5 5600
8. Ryzen 5 7600 vs Core i7 13700
9. Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 7 7700
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D?
EnglishРусский