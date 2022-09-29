AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 3700X VS AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AMD Ryzen 7 3700X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3700X and 7700X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later

73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1279 points

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt

General Vendor AMD AMD Released September 29, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raphael Zen 2 Socket AM5 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 45x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors 6.57 billions 3.8 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 105 W 65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz - Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 16