AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU RDNA 2
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +14%
1827
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +17%
17918
15319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3474
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10523
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 15, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|RDNA 2
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|40MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|RDNA 2
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
