AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 7700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU RDNA 2
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +14%
1827
Ryzen 7 5800X
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +17%
17918
Ryzen 7 5800X
15319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 15, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Vermeer
Socket AM5 AM4
Integrated GPU RDNA 2 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 38x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics RDNA 2 -

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 7700X?
