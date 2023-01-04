AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
58
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 65536 MB larger L3 cache size
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1252 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More than 6° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +37%
1790
1302
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +90%
18196
9592
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2589
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17810
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +55%
1957
1264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +91%
13643
7150
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 2 (Matisse)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|42x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|120 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|162 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
