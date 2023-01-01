Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U or Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6650U and 5850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 20, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FP7
TDP 15 W 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
2. Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
4. Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ vs Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
6. Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
7. Intel Core i5 1240P vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский