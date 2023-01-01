Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5825U

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 5850U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U?
