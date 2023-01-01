AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1401
Ryzen 7 5825U +1%
1417
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8584
Ryzen 7 5825U +13%
9690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3037
3042
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17167
Ryzen 7 5825U +6%
18277
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1425
Ryzen 7 5825U +2%
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6272
Ryzen 7 5825U +11%
6933
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
