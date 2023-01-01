AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U vs Ryzen 7 5825U VS AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5825U and 5850U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM Newer - released 10-months later

Newer - released 10-months later 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and Ryzen 7 5825U

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) - Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 1.9 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 19x 20x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm Socket FP6 FP6 TDP 15 W 15 W Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 512 512 TMUs 32 32 ROPs 8 8 TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes