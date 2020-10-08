Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +92%
8414
Ryzen 5 5600X
4390
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900X +77%
14024
Ryzen 5 5600X
7916

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 549 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

